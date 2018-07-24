Hundreds of people missing, several feared dead, after Laos dam collapse: media

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Hundreds of people are missing and several are feared dead after a hydropower dam under construction in Laos collapsed causing flash flooding which swept away homes, local media reported on Tuesday.

Officials have brought boats to help evacuate people in San Sai district of Attapeu province, where the Xepian-Xe Nam Noy hydropower dam is located, as water levels rise after the dam collapsed, ABC Laos news reported.

Communist Laos, one of Asia’s poorest and most secretive countries, aims to become the “battery of Asia” by selling power to its neighbors through a series of hydropower dams.