FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 days ago
Christmas comes early for zoo polar bears with snow in July
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump's 'America First' looms large at NAFTA talks
Politics
Trump's 'America First' looms large at NAFTA talks
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
July 26, 2017 / 7:38 PM / 21 days ago

Christmas comes early for zoo polar bears with snow in July

1 Min Read

RANUA, Finland (Reuters) - A group of polar bears in a zoo in Lapland in northern Finland got an early wintry treat in the summer heat when truckloads of snow were delivered to the Ranua wildlife park on Wednesday.

The delivery came from a nearby ski center that had been holding the snow from the previous winter in order to use it for the start of the ski season in October.

Now the polar bears, one of which was born at the wildlife park late last year, can have a brief reminder of their natural habitat.

With July temperatures reaching 25 degrees however, the early treat may not last long.

Writing by Mark Hanrahan in London

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.