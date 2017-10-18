FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Live Nation festival targeted by shooter insured by NY Marine & General-document
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
The Wider Image
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
October 18, 2017 / 5:33 PM / in 4 days

Live Nation festival targeted by shooter insured by NY Marine & General-document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Live National Entertainment Inc Las Vegas country musical festival that was targeted Oct. 1 in the largest mass shooting in modern U.S. history was insured by New York Marine & General Insurance Co, according to a permit document filed in September.

Insurance for the festival was brokered by Integro USA, Inc, according to the document. The coverage applies to the festival, MGM Resorts International Inc, which owns the festival grounds, and others, according to the document.

Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Alden Bentley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.