LaSalle says to go with Pebblebrook offer

(Reuters) - The board of LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO.N) said on Wednesday the unsolicited offer from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB.N) constituted a “superior proposal” to that from Blackstone Group LP (BX.N).

The company also said it had sent a notice to Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) to terminate its previous merger agreement.

Pebblebrook has offered 0.92 of its common shares per LaSalle share, with the option to receive $37.80 per share in cash up to a maximum of 30 percent in aggregate of the consideration.