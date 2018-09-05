FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2018 / 8:33 PM / Updated 27 minutes ago

LaSalle says to go with Pebblebrook offer

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The board of LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO.N) said on Wednesday the unsolicited offer from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB.N) constituted a “superior proposal” to that from Blackstone Group LP (BX.N).

The company also said it had sent a notice to Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) to terminate its previous merger agreement.

Pebblebrook has offered 0.92 of its common shares per LaSalle share, with the option to receive $37.80 per share in cash up to a maximum of 30 percent in aggregate of the consideration.

Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

