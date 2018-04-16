Pebblebrook boosts offer for U.S. hotels owner LaSalle

(Reuters) - Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB.N) has sweetened its $3 billion-plus offer to buy U.S. peer LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO.N) after the owner of high-end locations including ‘W’ Los Angeles saw an initial bid rebuffed last month.

Pebblebrook Chief Executive Officer Jon Bortz is seeking to buy back into LaSalle a decade after he left a company which he founded and headed while working for global real estate group Jones Lang LaSalle in the early 1990s.

Bortz said the reaction from investors to the deal, which has driven Lasalle shares 20 percent higher since its announcement last month, had been “overwhelmingly” positive.

The new offer is a 5.8 percent improvement over the previous deal and at 0.8944 of a Pebblebrook common share for each LaSalle share, implies an offer price of $31.75 per share. That values the deal at more than $3 billion.

Pebblebrook’s previous offer was at an implied price of $29.95 per share.

“Pebblebrook is disappointed that LaSalle has not responded to our revised proposal and continues to refuse to negotiate an agreement to combine the two companies which would benefit the shareholders of both companies,” Bortz said.

“Investor reaction has been overwhelmingly in favor of a combination, and we are ready to move forward swiftly.”

LaSalle Hotel said it would review the revised proposal.

When it announced its first offer last month, Pebblebrook said the resulting company would be the second-biggest lodging real estate investment trust in the United States.

Both firms, which own but do not operate hotels, describe themselves as focussed on upscale properties.

Based on the offer, LaSalle shareholders would own more than 50 percent of the combined company. The trust’s website says it currently owns 41 hotel properties compared to the 28 listed by Pebblebrook.

The offer also gives each LaSalle shareholder an option to be paid cash for up to a maximum of 15 percent of the value of their holding, Maryland-based Pebblebrook said.

Pebblebrook would issue its common and preferred shares to fund the deal and assume or repay LaSalle Hotel’s term loans and first mortgage loans.

Other Pebblebrook properties include the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta and The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter.

Maryland-based LaSalle Hotel, which made its public debut in 1998, owns interests in hotels including Park Central San Francisco and Westin Michigan Avenue.

Raymond James and BofA Merrill Lynch are the financial advisers for Pebblebrook, while Citigroup Global Markets Inc and Goldman Sachs & Co LLC were advising LaSalle Hotel.

Up to Friday’s close, LaSalle Hotel shares were up 20.5 percent from the day before Pebblebrook disclosed its initial bid while those of Pebblebrook had risen about 6 percent. The shares were initially untraded in premarket in New York.