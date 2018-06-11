FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 11, 2018 / 12:18 PM / in 16 minutes

Pebblebrook sweetens offer for LaSalle Hotel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB.N) said on Monday it raised its offer to acquire fellow U.S. hotel owner LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO.N) to $37.80 per share, trumping a $33.50 per share offer from Blackstone Group LP (BX.N).

In May, Lasalle decided to sell itself to private equity firm Blackstone for $3.7 billion in cash, rejecting a cash-and-stock offer from Pebblebrook.

Pebblebrook said LaSalle shareholders will have the option to elect a fixed amount of $37.80 in cash for each LaSalle share they own, or opt for a fixed exchange ratio of 0.92 Pebblebrook share.

    Pebblebrook had raised its offer in April to $31.75 per share from $29.95, after LaSalle rejected its previous bid, saying it undervalued the company.

    Pebblebrook said on Monday its latest offer would take into account the $112 million termination fee LaSalle agreed to pay to Blackstone.

    Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Bernard Orr

