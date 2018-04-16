Pebblebrook ups offer for U.S. hotels owner LaSalle

(Reuters) - Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB.N) said on Monday it had raised its offer by 5.8 percent to buy U.S. hotels owner LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO.N) after its previous offer was rejected last month.

Pebblebrook is now offering 0.8944 of its common shares for each LaSalle share, implying an offer price of $31.75 per share, compared with an earlier offer of $29.95.

The offer price represents a premium of 30.2 percent to LaSalle Hotel’s close on March 27, a day before Pebblebrook had disclosed its bid for the company, Pebblebrook said.

“Pebblebrook is disappointed that LaSalle has not responded to our revised proposal and continues to refuse to negotiate an agreement to combine the two companies,” Pebblebrook Chief Executive Officer Jon Bortz said.

Investors have largely been in favor of the merger, Bortz added.

Analysts have also been optimistic about the proposed merger after Pebblebrook said last month it was willing to discuss the pricing of the offer, among other issues.

If the two hotel owners merge, it would form the second-biggest lodging real estate investment trust in the United States, Pebblebrook said.

Raymond James and BofA Merrill Lynch are the financial advisers for Pebblebrook.