August 27, 2018 / 11:21 AM / Updated 2 minutes ago

LaSalle says Pebblebrook's offer may lead to higher bid than Blackstone

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. hotel owner LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO.N) said on Monday Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s (PEB.N) unsolicited bid may lead to a “superior proposal,” intensifying a takeover battle with Blackstone Group LP (BX.N).

FILE PHOTO -- The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Last week, Pebblebrook raised the cash component of its $37.80-per-share offer to a maximum of 30 percent of LaSalle’s outstanding shares from 20 percent.

Private equity firm Blackstone had made an all-cash offer of $33.50 per share to LaSalle in May.

“The board’s determination follows a careful and thorough review of the Pebblebrook proposal in consultation with outside financial and legal advisors,” LaSalle said in a statement.

However, LaSalle said it is bound by the terms of Blackstone deal and its board has not changed its recommendation in support of it. The shareholders are set to vote on the deal on Sept. 6.

Last week, shareholder advisory firms Glass Lewis & Co and ISS recommended against a buyout deal by Blackstone, while LaSalle shareholder HG Vora Capital Management Llc said it intended to vote against the Blackstone deal.

LaSalle had rejected Pebblebrook’s previous bids, saying the stock-and-cash mix in its offer was riskier for shareholders than the outright cash deal offered by Blackstone.

Blackstone was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
