LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - There was no evidence at this point to indicate that the mass shooting in Las Vegas this week was terrorism, a Federal Bureau of Investigation agent told a news conference on Wednesday.

A candlelight vigil is pictured on the Las Vegas strip following a mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 2, 2017. Picture taken October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

FBI Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse also said federal authorities have questioned the girlfriend of the gunman and no one has been taken into custody as a suspected accomplice.