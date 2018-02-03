FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 3, 2018 / 12:52 AM / in 15 minutes

Man charged over armor-piercing bullet sale to Las Vegas gunman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - An Arizona man accused of selling armor-piercing bullets to a Las Vegas gunman who killed 58 people was charged on Friday with conspiracy to manufacture and sell such ammunition without a license, federal prosecutors in Nevada said.

Douglas Hail, 55, of Mesa, Arizona, became the first person arrested and charged in connection with the Oct. 1 massacre, which ranks as the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. The gunman, Stephen Paddock, who strafed a crowd of concert-goers from his high-rise hotel suite, killed himself as police closed in on his room.

Writing and reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Additional reporting by Keith Coffman in Denver; Editing by Sandra Maler

