Senior U.S. House Republican expects action on gun 'bump stocks'
#Politics
October 5, 2017 / 6:39 PM / 15 days ago

Senior U.S. House Republican expects action on gun 'bump stocks'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The No. 2 Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Thursday that he expects Congress will take steps to control the use of “bump stock” gun accessories that enable rifles to be turned into rapid-fire guns, following Sunday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas.

A bump fire stock that attaches to a semi-automatic rifle to increase the firing rate is seen at Good Guys Gun Shop in Orem, Utah, U.S., October 4, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey

“This is definitely an area we should look at,” House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy told the Fox News Channel.

“The one thing I do want to do is, let’s let the sheriff and the authorities carry out their entire investigation,” McCarthy said. “But I think this is definitely an area we’re going to look (at) and be able to act on,” he said, referring to the use of bump stock gun accessories.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
