Mexican president calls Trump to express condolences for Las Vegas
#U.S.
October 5, 2017 / 1:07 AM / in 16 days

Mexican president calls Trump to express condolences for Las Vegas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Wednesday called U.S. President Donald Trump to express condolences and solidarity for the “tragedy” in Las Vegas and damage from Hurricane Maria, the Mexican president’s office said in a statement.

FILE PHOTO - Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto attends the Dialogue of Emerging Market and Developing Countries in Xiamen in southeastern China's Fujian Province, Sept. 5, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Schiefelbein/Pool

Pena Nieto also thanked Trump for U.S. engineering experts and rescue workers who were sent to Mexico after last month’s devastating earthquake, the statement said.

Mexico sent supplies and electricity workers to help Puerto Rico recover from damages by Hurricane Maria, the statement said.

Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Sandra Maler

