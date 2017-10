WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer urged President Donald Trump on Tuesday to bring together both major parties to devise a solution to gun violence after this week’s attack in Las Vegas in which 59 people were killed and more than 500 injured.

FILE PHOTO - Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks with reporters following the party luncheons on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

“I am requesting the president to call us together, Democrats and Republicans, to come up with a reasonable solution,” Schumer said to journalists.