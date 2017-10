WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday his administration will be looking into whether to ban “bump stocks,” devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to behave like full automatic weapons, after the Las Vegas mass shooting.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to deliver a statement on the mass shooting in Las Vegas from the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

We’ll be looking into that over the next short period of time,” Trump told reporters when asked if bump stocks should be banned.