White House welcomes efforts to study gun 'bump stock' devices

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday it welcomed efforts by both political parties to address the use of “bump stock” gun accessories, which enable rifles to be turned into rapid-fire weapons, following the Las Vegas mass shooting.

A bump fire stock, (R), that attaches to a semi-automatic rifle to increase the firing rate is seen at Good Guys Gun Shop in Orem, Utah, U.S., October 4, 2017. REUTERS/George Frey

“We know that members of both parties and multiple organizations are planning to take a look at bump stocks and related devices,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters.

“We certainly welcome that and would like to be part of that conversation,” Sanders said.