White House welcomes efforts to study gun 'bump stock' devices

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday it welcomed efforts by both political parties to address the use of “bump stock” gun accessories, which enable rifles to be turned into rapid-fire weapons, following the Las Vegas mass shooting.
“We know that members of both parties and multiple organizations are planning to take a look at bump stocks and related devices,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters.
“We certainly welcome that and would like to be part of that conversation,” Sanders said.
Reporting by Jeff Mason and Mohammad Zargham; editing by Grant McCool