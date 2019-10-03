Las Vegas massacre victims families reach $735 million settlement with MGM Resorts: law firm

FILE PHOTO: A sign giving condolences for the victims of the Route 91 music festival mass shooting appears on the MGM Grand sign in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - Family and loved ones of the 58 people killed in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history have reached a settlement of at least $735 million with MGM Resorts, a law firm representing the victims said on Thursday.

MGM Resorts owns the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas where Stephen Paddock fatally shot 58 people and himself from the 32nd floor on Oct. 1, 2017.

Representatives for MGM Resorts did not immediately respond to a request for comment.