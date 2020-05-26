Investment bank Moelis in talks to represent Latam bondholders in bankruptcy- source

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Investment bank Moelis & Co (MC.N) is in talks with a group owning around $3 billion in bonds and loans owed by Latam Airlines Group SA (LTM.SN) to represent them in the company’s bankruptcy, one source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The bondholders, who own $1.5 billion in dollar-denominated bonds and the rest in local currency-denominated bonds and loans, have not yet signed a mandate and are in initial talks with the bank, the source added, asking for anonymity because the talks are private.