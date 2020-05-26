Chile's LATAM Airlines files for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

FILE PHOTO: The logo of LATAM Airlines is pictured on an Airbus plane in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

(Reuters) - LATAM Airlines Group SA (LTM.SN) said on Tuesday the company and its affiliates in Chile, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and the United States have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S.

Latin America’s largest airline said it secured funding from shareholders, including the Cueto and Amaro families, and Qatar Airways, to provide up to $900 million in debtor-in-possession financing.

LATAM Airlines said its affiliates in Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay were not included in the filing.