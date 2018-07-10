LATAM Airlines passenger traffic rises 2.8 percent in first half

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - The passenger traffic of LATAM Airlines LTM.SN, the largest air carrier in Latin America, increased 2.8 percent in the first half of 2018 on demand in Spanish-speaking countries, the company said on Monday.
In June, passenger traffic grew 1.3 percent from the same month a year ago, the Santiago-based company said in a report.
Between January and June, the company’s domestic passenger traffic in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru increased 3.1 percent year-on-year while in its main market, Brazil, it rose 2.3 percent.
LATAM’s international passenger traffic rose 0.4 percent in June and 2.9 percent in the first half of the year.
Reporting by Antonio de la Jara; Editing by Leslie Adler