LATAM Airlines passenger traffic rises 2.8 percent in first half

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - The passenger traffic of LATAM Airlines LTM.SN, the largest air carrier in Latin America, increased 2.8 percent in the first half of 2018 on demand in Spanish-speaking countries, the company said on Monday.

In June, passenger traffic grew 1.3 percent from the same month a year ago, the Santiago-based company said in a report.

Between January and June, the company’s domestic passenger traffic in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru increased 3.1 percent year-on-year while in its main market, Brazil, it rose 2.3 percent.

LATAM’s international passenger traffic rose 0.4 percent in June and 2.9 percent in the first half of the year.