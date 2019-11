FILE PHOTO: Passengers wait to check in for their flights at the departure area of Latam airlines inside of the Commodore Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport in Santiago, Chile April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Chile’s LATAM Airlines (LTM.SN) posted an $86 million profit in the third quarter, more than double the $35 million profit a year earlier, according to a securities filing.

The largest airline in Latin America said it benefited from higher passenger revenues, significantly in Brazil, where Avianca Brasil recently went out of service, boosting demand for the three remaining airlines.