March 27, 2020 / 2:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

Goldman Sachs predicts worst LatAm recession since World War II

FILE PHOTO: The ticker symbol and logo for Goldman Sachs is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Latin America’s economy will fall into its deepest recession this year since World War II, shrinking by 3.8% as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on activity, economists at Goldman Sachs said on Friday.

“Latin America’s macroeconomic and financial environment continues to deteriorate, and at a pace with no historical precedent,” they wrote in a note, predicting that Brazil’s economy will shrink by 3.4%, Mexico’s by 4.3% and Argentina’s by 5.4%.

