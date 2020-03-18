Coronavirus-linked recession to hit Brazil, Mexico, Latin America this year: Goldman Sachs

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Economists at Goldman Sachs said on Wednesday they expect the Latin American economy, including its two biggest components Brazil and Mexico, to tip into recession this year, citing the economic, trade and financial damage from coronavirus.

They slashed their Brazil growth forecast to -0.9% from +1.5% only two weeks ago, and cut their Mexico outlook to -1.6% from +0.6%. They expect the Latin American economy as a whole to shrink 1.2% this year, compared with their previous forecast of 1.1% growth.