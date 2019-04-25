Political jockeying to set Brazil's economy on rough course: Reuters poll

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Brazil’s economy is expected to pay a price for President Jair Bolsonaro’s struggle to pass his promised overhaul to the country’s generous pension system, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

Official plans to redesign the retirement scheme were thrown into doubt in March as political differences flared, denting the investor optimism that followed Bolsonaro’s win last year.

“A delay in the process of the pension reform proposal’s vote has strengthened the scenario of economic lethargy due to investment paralysis,” said Alex Agostini, Austin Ratings chief economist.

The median estimate for Brazil’s growth in 2019 was cut to 2.0 percent from 2.4 percent in the January poll, according to forecasts from 46 economists surveyed April 15-24. Expectations of a healthier pace were postponed.

A first step of the bill’s discussion in Brazil’s fractious Congress was put off for this week, unnerving domestic markets. The ruling party lacks a clear majority and the measure faces resistance from opposition lawmakers -

A congressional committee deemed the pension reform constitutionally valid only after authorities made concessions that could reduce its impact on the country’s shaky public finances.

Approval of deep pension reform in 2019 was initially expected to bring a new era of private capital injection and budget consolidation in the Brazilian economy, lifting it after years of recession and only modest economic progress.

Analysts now say politicians will produce a diluted version that would barely protect the country from immediate debt distress. Without a private investment boost, the economy is expected to chug along on its domestic and export engines.

However, the likelihood of a watered-down result on the pension front raises the prospect of mediocre outcomes in Bolsonaro’s future initiatives, which in turn could threaten the outlook for a stronger recovery in 2020.

Negotiations over tax reform next year “could also be tough because they’ll involve not only congressmen, but also governors and mayors, as well as businessmen,” said Mauricio Nakahodo of MUFG.

A rally in the Brazilian stock market stalled in the first quarter after turning a profit of approximately 38 percent in dollar terms since September to investors betting on a Bolsonaro victory and his reform drive.

MEXICO SLOWING DOWN

Forecasts for Mexico’s economy, Latin America’s second largest after Brazil, also had a downgrade, with the median estimate of 32 experts for this year’s growth falling to 1.6 percent from 2.0 percent in January.

Economic activity has lagged in recent months, leading to a rise in unemployment and challenging President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s priority of fighting poverty.

Alejandro Saldaña, chief economist at Ve Por Más brokerage, summed up the reasons behind the sluggishness as “slow government spending, political uncertainty, and tight monetary policy.”

López Obrador has vowed to keep the lid on state coffers as he seeks more austerity in Mexico’s vast administrative system while increasing efforts on social programs.

But his interventionist tone and some plans have riled the country’s business community. At the intersection of politics and the economy lies heavily-indebted state-owned energy company Pemex, a top worry for investors.

The latest steps by Mexico’s government to support Pemex “have been insufficient to allow the company to invest the amount that would be needed to stabilize or increase production,” Fitch Ratings said in a report last week.

Analysts in the survey expected Mexico’s central bank to gradually cut its benchmark rate this year to stimulate the economy. However, this could end months of stability in Mexico’s currency market by making the peso less attractive.

Meanwhile, Argentina’s 2019 growth outlook worsened to -1.4 percent in April’s poll from -1.2 percent. Recession has been compounded by a ceaseless rise in consumer prices that is expected to end this year at an annual rate close to 46 percent.

Political fears before October’s national election have frozen investment and agitated local markets, where the peso has fallen to record lows despite government measures to further tighten the flow of money and the federal budget.

Local bank analysts still think the country’s fortunes will brighten in case President Mauricio Macri gets reelected. “Once electoral uncertainty dissipates, the economy will perform better,” said Marcos Dal Bianco, an economist at BBVA.