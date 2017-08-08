Brazil antitrust agency settles with 10 Car Wash cartels

Diogo Thomson, superintendent of Brazil's antimonopoly watchdog Cade, attends an interview at the Reuters Latin American Investment Summit in Brasilia, Brazil, August 7, 2017. Picture taken August 7, 2017.

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil antitrust agency Cade is conducting early investigations into some 20 of roughly 30 cases of cartel formation flagged in a sweeping corruption probe and has already reached settlements in about 10 of them, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The country's largest ever corruption investigation, known as Operation Car Wash, uncovered countless instances in which companies colluded and paid bribes to fix public works contracts, triggering probes into hundreds of senior politicians, including President Michel Temer.

Cade has signed settlement agreements with companies including Andrade Gutierrez, Camargo Corrêa and UTC Engenharia, the agency's Acting Superintendent Diogo Thomson de Andrade said in an interview for the Reuters Latin American Investment Summit.

Companies must admit their role in the cartels, cease their illegal activities and cooperate with investigations as part of the agreements. Settlements could involve fines or other punishments, while leniency agreements offered to some companies that cooperate offer them full or partial immunity.

The agency has reinforced its internal task force with about 10 staff members with cartel-busting expertise, he said.

"Operation Car Wash continues to make up a big part of our work, especially as many cases are in early stages with the settlement negotiations and preliminary investigations," he said.

Cade also supervises mergers and acquisitions, such as lender Itaú Unibanco Holding SA's (ITUB4.SA) recently negotiated deals to buy Citigroup Inc's (C.N) Brazilian retail operations and 49.9 percent of local brokerage XP Investimentos.

Andrade said those two deals would be analyzed separately.

Last month, Andrade's office recommended the Citi deal on the condition that Itaú not make further acquisitions for 30 months after the approval date, according to Cade documents.

Itaú said it agreed to buy XP prior to Cade's findings on the Citi deal.

"(The XP transaction) will be considered in light of what has already been decided in the Itau-Citibank case," Andrade said.

He added that an opinion on AT&T Inc's (T.N) purchase of Time Warner Inc (TWX.N) would be issued within three weeks.

Brazil telecom regulator Anatel expressed concerns the deal would reduce competition in Brazil because AT&T indirectly controls Sky Brazil.

