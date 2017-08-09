Argentina's Macri sees investment spike after mid-term vote

Argentina's President Mauricio Macri speaks during an interview for the Reuters Latin American Investment Summit at the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace in Buenos Aires, Argentina August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - President Mauricio Macri told Reuters on Tuesday that investments in Argentina would multiply after what he predicted will be a triumph for his Let’s Change Coalition in October’s mid-term elections.

While Macri said his allies would win “by a lot” nationwide, he admitted polls showed a tight race between his party’s candidate and former leftist populist President Cristina Fernandez for a Senate seat in Buenos Aires province, the country’s largest.

In an interview during the Reuters Latin America Investment Summit, Macri said the Argentine economy was picking up steam and would grow 4.5 percent in the last quarter of 2017, while growth of 4 percent next year would help lower the fiscal deficit.

“Once we confirm Argentines’ vocation for change, (the investments) will multiply several more times,” he said, speaking just five days before the mid-term primary elections. He mentioned energy, agro-industry, automotive and mining as key sectors.

Investors are worried that a Fernandez comeback in Congress would threaten Macri’s reform agenda. Consultancy Eurasia Group on Tuesday gave 55 percent odds for her winning primaries, though it said Macri’s coalition could beat her by October.

Macri said he would declare victory if his allies win in the majority of the country in October, when Argentina will replace a third of the Senate and half the lower house of Congress.

After the election, Macri said he looked forward to working with provincial governors, including opposition Peronists, on tax, political and judicial reforms.

“We are going to be able to sit down after the elections and really propose four or five lines of work,” he said.

Macri said neighboring Brazil had “raised the bar” for reforms by passing a comprehensive labor overhaul, but he said Argentina would stay competitive and lower costs by negotiating with sectors including meat, fishing, logistics and textiles.

Macri’s government announced such a deal with oil workers in January to help lower costs to develop the Vaca Muerta shale fields, some of the world’s largest. The government is now working on a tax reform that could be ready for Congress toward the end of the year, Macri said.

Argentina's President Mauricio Macri speaks during an interview for the Reuters Latin American Investment Summit at the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace in Buenos Aires, Argentina August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

“The important thing is for us to reduce taxes on labor and production,” he said.

Asked how much debt Argentina could issue in 2018, Macri said overall financing needs would be similar to the $50 billion required this year.

VENEZUELAN CRISIS

Macri, whose election in late 2015 ended more than a decade of leftist rule in Argentina, said he was growing increasingly frustrated with the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela under socialist leader Nicolas Maduro.

Slideshow (6 Images)

“I don’t know how that man sleeps at night with the number of deaths on his shoulders,” said Macri, who has long been one of Latin America’s harshest critics of the Venezuelan regime.

He said he looked forward to discussing trade and investment opportunities with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence during his visit next week.

“I think we can do a lot together, not just combating drug trafficking and terrorism but also on the economic and commercial front,” he said of Argentina’s relationship with the United States.

Argentina is working with other countries on a specific security regime for the Group of 20 summit to be held in Buenos Aires in late October or early November of 2018, Macri said.

He said he was open to standing for re-election but that the country’s next presidential vote in 2019 was a long way out.

“I‘m happy to stay with Argentines for the time they wish, up to the eight years allowed in the constitution,” he said. “But there is a lot of work to be done every day to be fantasizing about re-election.”

Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits