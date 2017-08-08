Vale CFO Siani sees share conversion plan luring more global investors

Luciano Siani, chief financial officer of Vale SA, talks during an interview in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 7, 2017. Picture taken August 7, 2017.

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - A plan to merge Vale SA's different classes of stock into a single, common one should help the world's No. 1 iron ore producer lure more Asian investors and specialized mining and metals funds as shareholders, Chief Financial Officer Luciano Siani told the Reuters Latin American Investment Summit.

The plan, approved by shareholders in June, will be key to raising awareness among global investors of the benefits of a company with dispersed share ownership, no controlling bloc and with increased transparency over decision-making, Siani said.

While the share conversion process has been aimed at current shareholders, Vale's intention is "that the improvement in governance will allow us to grow our investor base" by adding more Asian institutional investors as well as global investment firms chiefly focused on mining and metals.

"We have a long way to go with those investors because their stake in our investor base is still smaller than we would like," Siani said at Vale's headquarters in Rio de Janeiro.

Investors have lauded Vale's simpler equity structure in which Vale's board, not a bloc of controlling shareholders, will decide strategy, reducing room for state interference that weighed on the company's stock price between 2009 and 2015.

Currently, seven of Vale's top-ten stockholders are U.S.-based funds, with the other three based in Europe, according to Thomson Reuters data. None of them are mining-only industry funds.

Increased transparency also could help increase Vale's existing shareholder base from about 200,000, Siani said, noting that it was about 500,000 a decade ago. Investors began to shun the stock in recent years, amid declining commodity prices and Brazil's longest recession on record.

DEBT TARGET

The logo of Vale SA is pictured in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 7, 2017. Picture taken August 7, 2017. Ricardo Moraes

Common shares fell 0.3 percent to 32.31 reais in Tuesday afternoon trading in São Paulo, while the company's American depositary receipts shed 0.6 percent in New York. They are up 30 percent and 34 percent, respectively, this year.

Siani expects Vale to bring down net debt to a $15 billion-to-$17 billion target this year. Vale will keep cutting debt, noting that it would help the company pay out more in dividends.

Slideshow (2 Images)

Vale cut net debt by 3 percent to $22.12 billion in the second quarter from the prior three months, reducing obligations that had surged due to low iron ore prices and sizable outlays to build its S11D mine in Northern Brazil, which started shipping iron ore in January.

Debt would not be the ideal path for funding any future acquisitions, Siani said at the summit interview, held late on Monday.

"Vale will only think about mergers and acquisitions once it has finished cleaning house, but one thing we agree on is that we should not finance acquisitions with debt," Siani said.

The ideal is for acquisitions to be financed with Vale's stock, he said. "That is why we need shares that are worth more, so they serve as hard currency," he added.

A detailed analysis of the company's business plan, which was commissioned by new Chief Executive Fabio Schvartsman, will be released in conjunction with the company's annual "Vale Day" investor presentation event in New York in December, Siani added.

(Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits)