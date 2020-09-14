Incoming IDB chief aims to help Argentina negotiate new IMF program

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Mauricio Claver-Carone, the White House official elected to lead Latin America’s regional development bank starting Oct. 1, on Monday said he aims to play a constructive role in Argentina’s negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.

Claver-Carone told Reuters in an interview that he wanted to help Argentina negotiate a new program with the IMF to replace a failed 2018 agreement that has already seen around $44 billion disbursed, but said the talks would be “long and arduous.”

He said he pledged his support in a call with Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez shortly after Saturday’s election for a new president of the Inter-American Development Bank. Argentina had favored delaying the election, and abstained from the vote, along with 15 other member countries.