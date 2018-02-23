FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Business News
February 22, 2018 / 8:28 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

Latvia's ABLV says it can survive as smaller bank, should not be shut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIGA (Reuters) - Latvia’s third-largest bank ABLV could have a future, albeit as a far smaller business, one of the group’s top executives told Reuters, appealing for the bank not to be wound down.

“We believe that the bank has a future, on the basis of a substantially reduced business,” Vadims Reinfelds, deputy chief executive, told Reuters in an interview.

“What we are looking for here is a medium-term or even longer-term solution. If that is not possible, then resolution is the alternative,” he said, referring to a possible winding-down.

“The business can be restructured without resolution,” Reinfelds said. He said the bank was “systemic”, meaning that it was so important for Latvia’s financial system that its problems could spill over to affect others.

Reporting By John O'Donnell; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.