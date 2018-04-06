FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2018 / 8:31 AM / a day ago

ECB seeks EU court ruling on Latvian governor's ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank said on Friday it has asked the EU’s top court to rule if Latvian authorities broke the law by keeping the country’s central bank governor from fulfilling his role as an ECB policymaker because of bribery allegations.

FILE PHOTO: Latvia's central bank governor Ilmars Rimsevics arrives at aq news conference in Riga, Latvia February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

“The ECB is requesting a ruling on whether Latvian authorities have breached European Union law by imposing certain security measures on ...Ilmars Rimsevics,” it said in a statement.

Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by John Stonestreet

