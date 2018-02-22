U.S. official underlines concerns on money laundering in Latvia

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The United States is concerned about money laundering which affects Latvia, a U.S. official said on Thursday, adding that it was working closely with the country on the issue.

“Money laundering is a concern to the United States as it affects a NATO ally in Latvia,” Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan told journalists in Riga.

“It’s a sanction that indicates the seriousness with which the United States takes money laundering, particularly money laundering as described in the FinCEN report,” he said of a recent U.S. Treasury announcement demanding restrictions on Latvian bank ABLV.