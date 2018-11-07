World News
Latvian president nominates lawyer Bordans for PM post

FILE PHOTO: The New Conservative Party chairman Janis Bordans speaks during an interview in Riga, Latvia October 3, 2018. Picture taken October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

RIGA (Reuters) - Latvia’s president nominated Janis Bordans of the New Conservative Party as Prime Minister on Wednesday and gave him until November 21 to try to form a government following October elections that yielded a fragmented parliament.

“I invite Janis Bordans to form a new government”, President Raimonds Vejonis from the Latvian Green Party told reporters.

Bordans, a lawyer and former Minister of Justice, and his New Conservative Party ran on a anti-corruption agenda.

“Rule of law will be a priority,” Bordans said.

Bordans said the new government would consist of five parties and would not feature the Russia-friendly Harmony or The Union of Greens and Farmers.

Fed up with corruption and an inefficient political system, Latvian voters punished the former three-party right-of-centre ruling in the October 6 election. Three new parties took around 40 percent of the votes, leading to a widely fragmented parliament consisting of seven parties.

Reporting by Gederts Gelzis; Writing by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Richard Balmforth

