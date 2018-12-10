Latvian president withdraws KPV LV candidate's nomination for PM

FILE PHOTO: Nominated Prime Minister's candidate Aldis Gobzems of KPV LV party attends a meeting at the President Raimonds Vejonis' office, in Riga, Latvia November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

RIGA (Reuters) - Latvia’s president said on Monday he had withdrawn his nomination of Aldis Gobzems of the populist KPV LV party as prime minister after Gobzems failed to secure majority support for his proposed cabinet.

“We have concluded that there is no majority and that is why I have told him I will withdraw his nomination,” President Raimonds Vejonis told reporters, adding he will begin another round of talks with parties shortly.

Gobzems is the second candidate to have failed to form the new government after the October election, which returned a fragmented parliament of seven parties.