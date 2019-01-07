World News
January 7, 2019 / 10:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Latvia's president nominates Karins of New Unity as PM

1 Min Read

Prime Minister candidate Krisjanis Karins listens to the media in Riga, Latvia January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Latvia’s president nominated Krisjanis Karins of the center-right New Unity party for the post of prime minister on Monday in the country’s third attempt to form a new government in the wake of a general election in October.

The first two candidates put forward by President Raimonds Vejonis, from the populist KPV LV and the anti-corruption New Conservative parties, both failed to form a government.

Reporting by Gederts Gelzis; writing by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Simon Johnson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below