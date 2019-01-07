Latvia's president nominates Karins of New Unity as PM

Prime Minister candidate Krisjanis Karins listens to the media in Riga, Latvia January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Latvia’s president nominated Krisjanis Karins of the center-right New Unity party for the post of prime minister on Monday in the country’s third attempt to form a new government in the wake of a general election in October.

The first two candidates put forward by President Raimonds Vejonis, from the populist KPV LV and the anti-corruption New Conservative parties, both failed to form a government.