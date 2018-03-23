FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 23, 2018 / 9:39 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

Austria's Laudamotion in cooperation deal with Lufthansa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian airline Laudamotion will provide up to eight crewed aircraft to Lufthansa’s (LHAG.DE) low-cost carrier Eurowings until the end of May, it said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: A Laudamotion Airbus A320 plane is seen at the airport in Vienna, Austria, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

Lufthansa had planned to grow Eurowings by buying failed Air Berlin’s Niki and LGW units but scrapped the Niki purchase after the European Commission indicated it would veto the deal.

    Niki was instead bought by its founder Niki Lauda, who rebranded it as Laudamotion.

    “Laudamotion and Eurowings will evaluate a possible cooperation beyond that date in the coming weeks,” Laudamotion said in a statement.

    Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by David Goodman

    Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by David Goodman
