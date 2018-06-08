FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 8, 2018 / 9:08 AM / a few seconds ago

EU regulators to rule on Ryanair, Laudamotion deal by July 12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will decide by July 12 whether to wave through Irish budget airline Ryanair’s (RYA.I) bid for a 75 percent stake in the rebranded former Niki airline Laudamotion, a filing on the European Commission site showed on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: A Ryanair logo is seen on a wing of a passenger aircraft travelling from Madrid International Airport to Bergamo Airport, Italy, January 14, 2018. Picture taken January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Europe’s largest budget airline formally sought approval for the deal on Thursday as it moves to consolidate its foothold in Austria, a fast-growing hub for eastern European destinations.

    The EU competition enforcer can clear the deal with or without conditions or it can open a four-month investigation if it has serious concerns the deal may hurt competition.

    Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Mark Potter

