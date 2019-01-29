Ryanair acquires remaining quarter of Austria's Laudamotion

FILE PHOTO: A Ryanair Boeing 737-800 plane takes off from Palma de Mallorca airport in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, July 28, 2018. REUTERS/Paul Hanna/File Photo

VIENNA (Reuters) - Irish budget airline Ryanair has acquired the remaining quarter of its unit Laudamotion, the Vienna-based airline said on Tuesday.

Ryanair previously owned a 75 percent stake in Laudamotion.

Formula One racing champion Niki Lauda, who last year bought back and re-branded the airline he founded, gave Ryanair the option to buy the whole carrier.

“Laudamotion is now a 100 percent-owned subsidiary of Ryanair Holdings plc,” Laudamotion said in a statement, adding that Ryanair had concluded the purchase of the remaining quarter at the end of December.