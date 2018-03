DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - Laudamotion is still in talks to lease crewed planes to Lufthansa’s (LHAG.DE) Eurowings, despite a deal for Ryanair (RYA.I) to buy into the Austrian leisure carrier, its CEO said on Tuesday.

Niki Lauda poses in front of a Laudamotion Airbus A320 plane in Vienna, Austria, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

“The Eurowings and Lufthansa talks are continuing as planned,” Niki Lauda told journalists, adding he was also in talks over a block space deal that would see joint marketing of flights.