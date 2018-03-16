FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 16, 2018 / 8:48 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

Lauda to start flying with 14 planes from Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Niki Lauda will start his new airline Laudamotion, the former Air Berlin unit Niki, on March 25 with flights from Germany, the group said on Friday.

Niki Lauda addresses a news conference presenting his new airline Laudamotion in Vienna, Austria March 16, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Lauda agreed a deal to buy Niki, a unit of collapsed Air Berlin, in January, beating a rival offer from British Airways-owner IAG.

It will start operating from Switzerland in April and from Austria in June, it said in a statement. The group will operate 14 Airbus planes and fly to holiday destinations such as Spain, Greece and Italy, Laudamotion said.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Mark Potter

