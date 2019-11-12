Dow Chemical agrees to $77 million settlement in pollution lawsuit

Dow Chemical Co has reached a $77 million deal with the federal government, the state of Michigan and a Native American tribe to fund environmental restoration projects to resolve a lawsuit accusing it of releasing hazardous substances for decades from a Michigan facility.

A consent decree filed on Friday in federal court in Detroit identifies a number of specific natural resource restoration projects that Dow will fund consistent with a natural resource restoration plan developed by representatives of state and federal agencies, as well as the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KdNI53