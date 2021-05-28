Ashurst names Karen Davies its next chair as more U.K. firms tap women leaders

(Reuters) - London-based Ashurst announced Thursday that it has elected Karen Davies, the head of its U.K. corporate transactions team, as its next chair.

Davies starts her four year term on Aug. 1, succeeding Ben Tidswell, who is leaving to chair the U.K.’s Competition Appeal Tribunal. She will be the first woman to serve in that role.

At least two other prominent London-based law firms - Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and Linklaters - have also elected their first women leaders in the past year.

Davies said Ashurst has made “great strides” in its gender diversity initiative, adding that her election had made an impression on some of her younger colleagues.

“Just this afternoon, I got a massive bunch of flowers from all my female associates on my team saying how proud they were of me, which made me feel really humbled,” Davies said.

The firm is also focused on growing, she said. It now has about 2,000 lawyers total in 29 offices in 17 countries, according to its Thursday statement.

Davies has played a key role in Ashurst’s recent strategy, having served on its board since 2017. As chair she’ll lead the board as it oversees Ashurst’s executive team and the firm’s strategy, among other things.

“I’ve got a good experience ... being on the board and also with working with Ben, our current chair. I’ve seen what he does firsthand and I’ve learned an awful lot,” Davies said.

She’ll also continue to practice law, she said. Her clients have included Morgan Stanley and UBS, according to Ashurst’s website.

Ashurst has a global managing partner, too, Paul Jenkins, who manages the firm’s operations and who reports to the board.

Jenkins and office managing partners will determine specifics on how Ashurst brings its lawyers back to the office after the coronavirus pandemic sparked widespread shutdowns last year, a firm representative said.

“I have worked very closely with Karen as UK Head of Corporate and a member of our Board and her ability to combine management and leadership roles with a very successful practice is truly impressive,” Jenkins said in a statement. “Her incomparable commitment, client focus and drive will be invaluable to the firm in her new role.”

Departing chair Tidswell announced in March that he was leaving Ashurst after eight years as chair to chair the U.K.’s specialist competition court. He said in Thursday’s statement that he is “delighted” to be succeeded by Davies.