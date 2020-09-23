SEC enforcement co-chief Steven Peikin returning to Sullivan & Cromwell

Signage is seen outside the law firm of Sullivan & Cromwell in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Sullivan & Cromwell said Wednesday that Steven Peikin, the former co-director of enforcement at the Securities and Exchange Commission, is rejoining the Wall Street firm.

Peikin, whose intention to leave the SEC was announced last month, starts Nov. 2 as head of the firm’s new securities and commodities investigations and enforcement practice. In his previous stint at Sullivan & Cromwell, he’d led the criminal defense and investigations group and represented clients including Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Barclays PLC.

“I had such a good experience there ... it just seemed like a natural fit for me,” Peikin said Wednesday. “I had the fortune when I was there to work for very sophisticated clients in the most complex and pressing and interesting matters. As a lawyer, that’s kind of what you want to do.”

Sullivan & Cromwell is headquartered in New York and has more than 875 attorneys in 13 offices worldwide, according to its website.

Peikin returns to the firm with an agency perspective that “you can’t really get from the outside,” he said, understanding first-hand “how decisions are made and what things matter.”

He left in 2017 to join the SEC, where Jay Clayton, another ex-Sullivan & Cromwell partner, continues to serve as chairman. During Peikin’s tenure the SEC brought about 2,500 enforcement actions and ordered approximately $14 billion in financial remedies, Sullivan & Cromwell said.

The SEC announced his departure on Aug. 5, shortly after the Trump administration tapped Clayton to replace Geoffrey Berman as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, a move Peikin said had no impact on his decision.

He’d always planned to depart the SEC after three years but stayed on slightly longer because of the coronavirus pandemic, he said. Before his initial stint a Sullivan & Cromwell he’d spent eight years in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

“We are delighted Steve will be rejoining us,” said Joseph Shenker, Sullivan & Cromwell’s chairman, in a statement on Wednesday. “Steve’s contributions to S&C in the past were very significant, and the addition of his SEC experience to his prior experience here and, prior to that, as Chief of the SDNY’s Securities and Commodities Fraud Task Force, will allow him to provide invaluable advice to our clients.”