February 5, 2019 / 12:10 PM / Updated an hour ago

Lazard beats profit estimates on strength in deal advisory

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Financial adviser Lazard Ltd topped analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit on Tuesday, as strong performance in its M&A advisory business helped make up for a drop in revenue in its asset management unit.

Lazard, seen as a bellwether for mergers and acquisitions activity, said revenue from its advisory business rose 19 percent to $398.6 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

The company’s asset management business saw outflows of $3.2 billion during the quarter, due to a spike in market volatility and that resulted in a 17 percent drop in revenue in the unit.

Lazard, which has been trying to grow its asset management business to diversify its revenue streams, said total revenue was largely unchanged at $684.5 million.

The Bermuda-headquartered advisory firm had a market share of 25.1 percent for completed deals globally in the latest quarter, according to Refinitiv EIKON data.

Adjusted net income fell to $118.9 million, or 94 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $148.1 million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier. (reut.rs/2D6ZPMV)

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 92 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
