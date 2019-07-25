Lazard profit slumps 55%

The logo and trading information for Lazard Ltd appear on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 24, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Financial adviser Lazard Ltd (LAZ.N) reported a 55% fall in second-quarter profit on Thursday, as it earned less in both asset management and advisory fees.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $65.8 million, or 55 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $147.0 million, or $1.13 per share, a year earlier. (reut.rs/2GtltNL)

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 73 cents per share.

Analysts had expected a profit of 63 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.