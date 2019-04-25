April 25, 2019 / 11:04 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Lazard quarterly profit falls 39 percent

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Lazard Ltd reported a 39 percent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, as it earned less from asset management and financial advisory fees.

Net income attributable to Lazard fell to $97 million, or 80 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $159.7 million, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 87 cents per share.

Analysts had expected a profit of 65 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.

Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

