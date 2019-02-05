February 5, 2019 / 12:10 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Lazard reports 20 percent fall in adjusted profit

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Financial adviser Lazard Ltd reported a 20 percent fall in adjusted quarterly profit on Tuesday, as the company’s assets under management dropped following a market selloff due to geopolitical uncertainties.

Adjusted net income fell to $118.9 million, or 94 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $148.1 million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier. (reut.rs/2D6ZPMV)

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 92 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.

Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

