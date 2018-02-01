Lazard's adjusted profit beats on strength in asset management

(Reuters) - Financial adviser Lazard Ltd (LAZ.N) reported an adjusted quarterly profit that beat estimates, as strength in its asset management business helped counter a decline in advisory fees.

The company, often seen as a bellwether for the M&A advisory industry, said revenue from strategic advisory that includes fees from consulting on deals, fell 18 percent.

Lazard advised on a number of high-profile deals during the quarter including Aetna Inc’s (AET.N) $77 billion sale to CVS Health (CVS.N), but paled in comparison to last year which included the $130 billion merger of Dow Chemicals and DuPont.

The latest quarter included a one-time charge of about $420 million due to changes to the tax laws, due to which the company posted a loss.

Adjusted for the charge as well as a one-time gain of $203 million, Lazard earned $1.12 per share, beating the average estimate of 90 cents.

Net loss attributable to the company was $83.6 million, or 70 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $128 million, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier. reut.rs/2nxaFnK.

Revenue from the asset management business rose 23.1 percent to $339 million and accounted for nearly half of total revenue.

Total revenue fell to $692.3 million from $705.8 million.

(This version of the story has been refiled to add dropped word “in” in first paragraph)