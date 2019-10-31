Lazard's profit falls amid slowdown in global dealmaking

FILE PHOTO: The logo and trading information for Lazard Ltd appear on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 24, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investment bank Lazard (LAZ.N) reported a 21% drop in third-quarter adjusted net income amid a slowdown in worldwide deal activity, though the decline was smaller than analysts had estimated as its financial advisory business stabilized.

Lazard’s business is split between financial advisory and asset management services. Along with others in the industry it has suffered from a downturn in global merger and acquisition activity, which fell 10% in the first nine months from a year earlier, according to Refinitiv data.

“The macroeconomic, geopolitical environment obviously is pretty complex right now and there has been a lot of volatility in markets. But I think where we came out in the quarter is ok and our momentum going into the future feels pretty good right now” Lazard Chairman and Chief Executive Kenneth Jacobs said in an interview.

Lazard posted net income of $88 million. That was short of the $111 million in the same period last year but beat analyst expectations for $82.2 million, Refinitiv data showed.

Revenue from Lazard’s financial advisory business, its biggest source of earnings, was roughly flat in the three months through September compared with a year earlier, but was down 13% for the first nine months of 2019.

“We’ve seen a real pickup in our activity in the second half of the second quarter, into the third quarter. Let’s hope that continue and it feels pretty good going into next year right now,” Jacobs said.

Fellow investment banking advisory firm Evercore (EVR.N) last week also reported a fall in quarterly profit.

Lazard said average assets under management for the quarter were $234 billion, down from $237 billion in the prior quarter.

The bank's shares are up around 4% so far in 2019, lagging an advance of about 21% in the benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX.