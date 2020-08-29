Brazilian department store chain Le Biscuit files for potential IPO

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian department store chain Le Biscuit has registered for a potential initial public offering with the nation’s securities regulator, according to a securities filing on Friday.

Le Biscuit will use resources from the offering to pay debt, expand and reform stores, and improve its IT and logistics networks.

The offering will be coordinated by Bank of America, XP Inc (XP.O), Banco Itau BBA SA, Banco Santander Brasil SA (SANB3.SA) and Citibank.