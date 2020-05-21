Lear Corp asks some Mexico workers to restart activity on Friday
1 Min Read
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Lear Corporation, a Michigan-based car seat maker, is pictured at one of their premises closed after some workers have died from respiratory illnesses, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez/File Photo
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - U.S. auto parts maker Lear Corp has asked some workers in Mexico to restart activity on Friday, including training sessions on safety, the company said in a message to employees.