Business News
May 21, 2020 / 10:27 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Lear Corp asks some Mexico workers to restart activity on Friday

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Lear Corporation, a Michigan-based car seat maker, is pictured at one of their premises closed after some workers have died from respiratory illnesses, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - U.S. auto parts maker Lear Corp has asked some workers in Mexico to restart activity on Friday, including training sessions on safety, the company said in a message to employees.

Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below